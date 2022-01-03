Antonio Brown took off the whole team and decided to leave the game against Jets

It is not known exactly what motivated Antonio Brown’s action, but surely Bruce Arians has already taken note

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a rare moment during the game against the New York Jets.

A few minutes from the end of the third quarter, with the Buccaneers losing, but on offense, Antonio Brown took off his equipment and uniform, leaving his torso naked and went to the locker room before the stupefied gaze of his companions.

Moment in which Antonio Brown moves away from the field of play. Courtesy transmission

Then in one of the end zones he began haranguing the audience and trotted out clapping his hands.



In another video circulating on social media, Brown is seen on the sideline angry. He exchanges words with Mike Evans, who seems to want to calm the controversial receiver, but to no avail. Brown begins to strip off his shoulder pads and sweater and then walk toward the exit of the grating.

Bucs, current champions and already installed in the playoffs (11-4), lost 10-24 in New York against the eliminated Jets, in the absence of the entire last episode.

Due to this new gesture of indiscipline, Bruce arians reported at a post-win press conference in New York that the team would release the catcher. “He’s not a Buc anymore,” the head coach said emphatically. “That’s the end of the story. We are going to talk about the guys who stayed until the end to win the game.”

For its part, Tom brady regrets the way Brown leaves their adventure together in Tampa Bay: “Yes, obviously it is a difficult situation”Brady said in his press conference after the Buccaneers’ comeback victory 28-27. “I think we all want him to just … I think everyone should find … hopefully everyone will do their best to help him in ways that he really needs.”

Antonio Brown, in 15 games with the Buccaneers, had 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns – two in the playoffs; one of them in the Super Bowl.

Brown left a message on social networks difficult to interpret: “Super Gremlin”, he wrote, text accompanied by a photo of him in street clothes, nothing from Tampa Bay or NFL.

A source told ESPN that Brown was not benched. “He resigned,” the source said. Brown did not fly home on the flight with the rest of the team, according to another source.