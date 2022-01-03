Apple becomes the first company in the world to exceed three trillion dollars in stock market value | Economy

Apple has become this Monday the first company in the world to exceed three trillion dollars in value on the stock market. Investors are thus showing their confidence that the iPhone maker will be able to continue to launch products that appeal to the public while exploring new businesses such as driverless cars and the metaverse.

On the first day of trading on Wall Street in 2022, the company’s shares rose to $ 182.88 mid-session, a new record that has allowed the largest company on the planet to be the first to cross that barrier, a sign that Investors expect consumers to keep pulling their wallets to buy iPhones, MacBooks, and other services like Apple TV and Apple Music.

Apple was the first company in the world to reach $ 1 trillion in August 2018, and the second, after Saudi oil company Aramco, to reach $ 2 trillion, a milestone it achieved in August 2020. Now, 16 months later, exceeds three billion at the head of a group of mega technology companies that have benefited from the increased use of their products during the pandemic. Among them is also Microsoft – which came to unseat Apple as the most valuable company in the world before relinquishing the throne -, Amazon, Google, Tesla or Nvidia.

Analysts expect demand for iPhones to remain robust in 2022, as Apple leads the Chinese smartphone market and more and more consumers subscribe to its services.