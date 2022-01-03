Apple closes all stores in New York City

Manzana announced the closure of New York City store purchases due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The highly contagious variant of Omicron is driving an increase in COVID cases across the US, with cities like New York and Washington, DC, leading the latest wave.

Customers will still be able to order online and pick up at stores, an Apple spokesman said in an emailed statement.

  • Apple Grand Central will allow limited entry for in-store purchases and access to its Genius Bar technical support center, with chinstrap requirements as required. a statement posted on the company’s website.

The closure affects 16 stores across the city, and it is not yet clear how long they will remain closed. Manzana It also temporarily closed stores in DC and Los Angeles and at other locations in states like Georgia and Texas.

“We monitor conditions regularly and will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement.

  • “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach to our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, masking of employees and clients, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”
