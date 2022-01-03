Apple would be planning changes in the design of the iPhone, these are the details

Portrait of the iPhone 14. (Photo: infotechnology.com)

A new year begins and we are already learning details about the next generation of iPhone 14. So far there are rumors that the smartphone from Manzana could get rid of the notch (commonly known as notch).

As is already known, the iPhone X It was a complete design innovation and ditched the physical Touch ID button in favor of a surprisingly effective facial recognition system thanks to the notch. But it seems that the item will finally be removed, which many consumers of the iPhone they have been asking for a long time.

And, when the acquaintance, Mark Gurman, has information on the devices of the Cupertino-based company, the rest of the people just take note. This expert on Apple products is correct in almost all of his predictions.

In his last article published in Bloomberg, and that has been published in Gizmochina, you can see how the notch of the iPhone 14 will look, or rather, the perforated front camera.

The iPhone 14 will not have a notch

The iPhone 14 will have a hole in the screen that stands out for its size. Mainly because Apple has used the design of the tablet to be able to house all the necessary sensors and so Face ID works just as well as previous models.

Rumors suggest that Touch ID will return to iPhone 14 with a new design that eliminates the notch in favor of a perforated front camera. And now you can see how it will be:

IPhone 14 model. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple’s idea, as predicted Gurman, was to bet on a tablet design that would allow it to house all the sensors that the iPhone 14 needs to maintain Face ID. Yes indeed, not all models are likely to have perforations.

Apple can introduce this element in its most powerful models, as would the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Meanwhile he classic model and the SE version will keep the notch for another year.

In any case, these are just rumors for now and it is too early to say if Apple will actually remove the notch from its phones or if there will be a notch on the iPhone 14 screen.

Remember that these devices will be launched in September 2022, so the manufacturer has plenty of time to reconsider its decision for whatever reason.

Possible iPhone 14 camera (photo: Play Crazy Game)

Gurman reveals many other Apple plans for 2022

But Mark Gurman not only brings news of the iPhone 14. The famous journalist has very good information within Apple and also shared some of the company’s plans for this new year:

– New Redesigned MacBook Air: Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Air with a more modern design and with the next generation M2 chip.

– Macbook pro: a new fully professional PC that can be equipped with up to a 40-core processor and a 128-core GPU.

– New MacBook mini and a iMac new and bigger: two devices that will also be renewed in 2022, changing their design and processor.

– Device augmented reality: rumors of Apple glasses could be announced during WWDC 2022, but Gurman warned that the product launch deadline could be delayed.

– New iPhone SE with 5G.

– iPad Pro supports wireless charging.

– A rugged version of the Apple watch.

Apple products. (photo: iPadizate)

