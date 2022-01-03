Are cryptocurrencies fake money? We tell you why they are worth

Although the cryptocurrencies received many new investors this year, for a significant part of the population still It is not clear to him why the euphoria around these assets. In this note we explain if they are money and what is the origin of their value.

Are cryptocurrencies money?

The purpose of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, is not to reach $ 200,000 in price per unit, but to become a substitute for fiat money, like the dollar, the peso or the pound.

The idea is that cryptocurrencies would become a means of payments that operates through a network blockchain, in which one ran native cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ether, or Cardano. Each cryptocurrency can run on its own blockchain, or there are even blockchains, such as Ethereum, where different tokens run; or there are even cryptocurrencies, like Polkadot, which allow communication between blockchains.

So that the money be money must be means of payment, unit of account, and unit of measure. And although cryptocurrencies do not comply with these characteristics in every context, there are important initiatives that are going there: in The Savior, Bitcoin is already a legal currency; Besides that MasterCard is working to accept cryptocurrencies in its payment network, which means that any establishment in the world that charges with a card can be charged using Bitcoin, Ether or any other cryptoactive.

Currently, the cryptocurrencies for other purposes. For example, Cardano or Ether allow running smart contracts, decentralized finance, connectivity projects and online storage, even metaverses and video games. That is why it is important to investigate what each cryptocurrency we buy is for.

In this sense, in order to invest, we must understand the utility by reading the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to be released by cryptocurrency developers as soon as it is released. It is important because unlike companies that issue stocks, companies Cryptocurrencies do not necessarily aspire to be worth more.

Instead, we buy cryptocurrencies waiting for them to go up because demand increases. And for this it is important to understand its usefulness, if the supply of coins is limited, how that currency compares to others, and what its disadvantages may be. In many cases, the iInvestors can lose money if they fall for fraudulent cryptocurrencies, that they weren’t holding solid projects, or that they were created simply to get investors’ money’s worth.

Do not forget to follow Oink Oink for more updates.