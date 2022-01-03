Aroldis Chapman advised Yordenis Ugás (+ VIDEO) – SwingCompleto

By SwingCompleto / contacts@swingcompleto.com

On the first night of 2022, Willy Suárez, from Boxeo Cubano had the opportunity to meet at the Premier Boxing Champions held at the Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida with two greats of Cuban sports Yordenis Ugás and Arlodis Chapman, where the closer of the New York Yankees agreed to a short interview.

First he joked with both of them about how many rounds the man from Holguin holds against the man from Santiago when they train and the latter (laughing) said that Chapman cannot take one.

Is it true that you like boxing, who did you come to support?

–If I like it. Today I came to support (Luis) Ortiz.

We know that you have always been present in Ugás’ career, even in the most difficult moments, we have seen that connection they have. What did it mean to you as a friend to be with him?

-The best, happy and grateful to him. He always had in mind to be able to return to the sport to be able to fight with the best. We are friends from Cuba and the only thing I can do is support him and I will continue his sport.

Chapman, you who play in one of the best teams in the world, who have even been in the best competitions, what advice would you give your friend who is going to fight one of the best boxers now?

–The advice I always give you is to stay focused and focused on what is coming next, which is a pretty strong fight. And nothing, the preparation, his work and the mentality.

After Gilberto Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA) announced the approval between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis In a welterweight unification fight, he has generated a lot of expectation among the fans as the Cuban has just defeated the legendary Manny Pacquiao, while his rival will be undefeated since his debut in 2012.

Let us remember that the Cuban missile is not only linked to boxing by his friendship with Ugás, he has also made this sport part of his professional training.

“Two world champions and two athletes among the best in the history of Cuba.” the fighter posted before attending the event. Undoubtedly the friendship between these two Cubans transcends beyond sports and they share with us every encounter between them through their networks.

Here is the complete interview of Cuban Boxing: