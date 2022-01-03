Atlético de Madrid defeats Rayo Vallecano: Falcao had minutes – International Football – Sports

Between covid-19, among the casualties of Joao Félix, Griezmann, Koke or Llorente, among the worst streak of Simeone in front of the Atlético de Madrid, Among the most insistent doubts about an imposing era and between the scoring drought suffered by Luis Suárez, this Sunday Ángel Correa emerged, a decisive double scorer to reactivate the rojiblanco team, relocated in fourth position and an undeniable winner against him Vallecano Ray, who left the Metropolitan without shooting at goal.

A decisive match that ends Atlético’s worst sequence of defeats in the League

of the decade -four in a row-, which replaces him in the Champions League places, an unavoidable objective, and which reassembles his conviction, even though the title is today an apparently impossible question (he is 14 points behind the leadership of Real Madrid with one less game) and that his reality is quite different from the one he enjoyed last year as champion and from the one demanded at the beginning of this campaign.

And won. He needed it quickly. For your own credibility. First he won because Correa believed in what no one else believed, in that the rejection of Mario Hermoso’s shot in two defenses was going to be left to him, who connected with the right, with little angle, first, without thinking beyond the essential, just for a second, the goal that lightened Atlético from the weight it has endured lately in its matches: it makes merits, but does not score; misses back and receives a goal.

Strap, inspired

The 1-0 of the Argentine attacker in the 28th minute rewarded the play that his compatriot Rodrigo de Paul had plotted before, whose pass to Carrasco’s uncheck was a delight, just like the maneuver with which the Belgian winger furrowed the off-background and centered back. Later, it was the aforementioned auction of Mario Hermoso.

Then, Correa’s goal, which not only put Atlético ahead on the scoreboard, but also relieved him of the pressure, with almost never an apparent response from Rayo Vallecano.

You just have to look at their numbers to see the difference of the team

by Andoni Iraola at home and abroad. He is the best of the major European leagues at home. There he adds 25 of his 30 points. The other five correspond to his starts: a win all season away from his stadium.

The 2-0, in the 53rd minute, when Rayo threatened with something more than what they had offered up to then in attack, was also signed by Correa. Lemar opened it to the left wing, Renan Lodi crossed and the Argentine striker clinched it to resolve the victory.

Minutes to Falcao

The Colombian Falcao garcia, which before the game was ruled out by covid-19, was finally included in the call and went to the Rayo substitute bench.

He had minutes, just 15, very little to try something, before his former team. He was applauded by a hobby that does not forget him, but could not score

Atlético still need more to achieve everything they want to be. He still misses the most definitive version of Carrasco, Lemar … He longs for Joao Félix from the previous game in Granada. They are differential men. As is Luis Suárez. An infinite scorer who, suddenly, has not scored in any of the last seven days of La Liga Santander. A world for a man as ambitious as him. A world for a team that depended so much on its tremendous skill over the opposing goal last season.

The Uruguayan ‘9’ was emptied again. Leader, bossy, participative, constant, with hierarchy, with energy, with sacrifice … But without a goal. He did not score when Saveljich offered him an unimaginable gift in the First Division, still 0-0. Before Luca Zidane, it stung her badly. Out of. It is the only thing the striker lacked this Sunday, rewarded by a resounding applause.

He is a scorer for the eternity of Atlético. Just like Falcao, today at Rayo. When he stepped onto the field, the applause was thunderous. He is a red and white legend.

EFE