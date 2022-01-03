Atlético Nacional Liga BetPlay 2022 could lose Baldomero Perlaza | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Another problem for Atlético Nacional for 2022, this involves the renewal of one of its figures. Baldomero Perlaza, who came to the team from Independiente Santa Fe in 2019 and after exchanging criticism for applause, apparently does not want to renew with the Antioquia team, who consider him a key piece in Alejandro Restrepo’s scheme.

Baldomero has a contract with Nacional until June 2022, but according to sports legislation, six months before ending their relationship, the player is free to choose a better offer.

According to the journalist Carlos Arturo Arango, he stated on his Twitter account (@ElPetisoArango) the following: “One more personal handling and rigging of some agents, to Baldomero Perlaza, Atlético Nacional makes several renewal proposals, he rejected all of them, he could leave free, loses Santa Fe that had sold to Nacional, and Cortuluá that had a percentage. The easy brainwashed gamer ”. In addition, the communicator indicated that the representative of Perlaza is the same as Aldair Quintana, Diego Torres.

For now, Baldomero Perlaza must attend training sessions this Tuesday, August 4, to begin the preseason. He still has a couple of months to recover from the grade 2-3 bimalleolar ankle sprain and intertarsal foot as a result of the right ankle dislocation. But everything indicates that this novel will continue with more chapters.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @ juanchoserran8