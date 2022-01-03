Bad Bunny reappears on social networks with his girlfriend

After completely removing all content from your Instagram account, Bad Bunny reappeared on social networks with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. The couple posed for a short video showing them starting 2022 on the right foot.

The fans of the Puerto Rican are confused and waiting for anything from the singer, because the sudden disappearance of their social networks it could be a bad thing or a very good thing like one of his amazing music projects.

Bad Bunny reappears with a new account on social networks

After deleting all his posts and profile picture from his official Instagram account (@badbunnypr), Bad Bunny reappeared on social media with a new TikTok account.

Just one day after opening his account in said application, the interpreter of songs such as “Another night in Miami” managed to get four million followers and more than seven million “likes” in his first published video.

On TikTok we can see Bad Bunny in solitude with a disheveled style and later appear with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri hugging and smiling with the song “If I see your mom” in the background. The Puerto Rican shared the video with the following description: “2022, the “damn” thing is affectionate, I know that you will be a good year “.