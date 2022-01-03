Bald eagles successfully hatched their eggs in Miami-Dade

Two wild bald eagles successfully hatched their eggs, their first calf was born on January 1 and the second this Sunday, after a 37-day incubation period in a nest built on an artificial platform in Miami-Dade County.

Rita and Ron are the new parents and the arrival into the world of their young was transmitted in a camera that was installed in the nest through the collaboration between Lloyd Brown of Wildlife Rescue of Miami-Dade and Ron Magill of Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation.

Two wild bald eagles successfully hatched their eggs, their first calf was born on January 1. Zoo Miami

“According to officials monitoring eagle nest cameras across the country, our baby eagles are the first bald eagle chicks of the New Year. The first was born just before 10 pm last night (Saturday) and the second at approximately 8:30 am this morning! ”Zoo Miami announced in a statement.

For more than two months, Rita and Ron worked together to build a new nest on an artificial platform that provided a more stable foundation after the pair had their original nest there and it was destroyed during a storm.

The first chick of the Miami-Dade Bald Eagles.

“I want to make it totally clear that these eagles are wild eagles that nest in the wild. They are NOT at the Miami Zoo! ”Said Ron Magill, Miami Zoo’s communications director.

Ron Magill Conservation Endowment of the Zoo Miami Foundation has partnered with Miami-Dade Wildlife Rescue to install the nest platform and cameras that have made it possible to “bring you these wonderful images and allow you to follow the journey of this incredible family of eagles, while they try to raise and fledge their chicks ”.

Thousands of people followed every day how the eagles behaved like a married couple in their nest, after the new platform was installed and the live broadcast was made last October at the link www.zoomiami.org/bald-eagle- cam.

For several days, the pair looked at their newly installed rig from adjacent branches, but did not fly towards it, Magill said in a statement at the time.

But Magill said the eagles ended up flying onto the platform and, upon closer inspection, flew off with large branches and other vegetation to begin rebuilding their nest.

“The next few months should provide a lot of incredible images, so I encourage everyone to tune in to the live broadcast and see nature in its purest form!” Said the manager on Sunday.

However, he cautioned that nature can often “be cruel and the fight for these chicks to survive is just beginning.”

“They will have many challenges ahead of them and there is absolutely no guarantee that they will survive. In fact, the odds are against the chicks surviving. No matter what happens, we must let nature take its course and neither Zoo Miami nor Wildlife Rescue will intervene. “

This story was originally published on January 2, 2022 11:27 am.