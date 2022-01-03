Barcelona beats Mallorca and climbs to fifth place in LaLiga

The Barça of minimums took forward a day of maximums. Burdened by a collection of absences that forced Xavi to make an unthinkable eleven in Mallorca, with four centrals distributed in defense, two wingers (Jutglá and Ilias) who in August would not even have suspected that they were the protagonists, a Riqui Puig who debuted ownership and a Luuk de Jong, who does not know if he will continue training for many more days in this team, the Barça team started the year in the best way: with a victory that ended on a magnificent Sunday.

De Jong, the discarded, the striker that nobody seems to love at the Camp Nou, scored a goal that can, we will see, be worth his weight in gold at the end of the season to certify a golden triumph that catapulted Barça to the fifth Market Stall. And that closed the first round with an obvious smile.

Real Madrid’s defeat in Getafe was followed by Betis and Real Sociedad’s stumbling block. He also advanced in the table to Rayo who lost in the Metropolitan and in this way he climbed to fifth place, one point behind Atlético and two of the third, Betis de Pellegrini, who are already beginning to feel the burden of a Barça that linked his fourth day without losing and he looks to the second round of the championship with renewed spirit.

Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal. Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

Each Barça game is a treatise of suffering. Master the game, enjoy a few, not as many as you’d like, minutes of brilliance, and indulge in an unreserved commitment. If the coach is achieving something, it is that each player has a clear task on the field of play and although there is more than one who does not achieve what is expected in his performance, collectively he survives with solvency while waiting for better times.

Xavi counts the days to be able to count on Dani Alves and Ferran Torres, sighs for the recoveries of Pedri and Ansu, also from Memphis Depay, and crosses his fingers trusting that the Covid will give him a break that alarmed him so much, affecting Jordi Alba, Dembélé or even Abde, who coincided in a week in which, precisely, he could no longer count on Busquets or Gavi, both sanctioned, and that left Coutinho or Dest without minutes. With no starters and no supporters, it is almost a small miracle that this team stays in the race as firmly as it does.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the games Live. Subscribe here

Juggling to present an eleven of guarantees, the Catalan coach took oil in Mallorca against all the conditions that he had … And to which was added the injury, mediated the second part, of Nico González, the true omnipresent engine of the center of the country. And it did, Barça, supported by the goal of one of the ‘damned’ of the squad and who claimed a role as unexpected as providential.

Luuk de Jong, who must be counting the days he has left in a club where nobody seems to love him and even less appreciate him, finished off two shots off the post in just two minutes, the second of them with a spectacular Chilean … rest jumped more and better than anyone to finish head to the net.

A golden goal, one of those that can have a special chapter when the season ends and that, for now, helped Barça to conquer three momentous points in a dramatic moment. One night of climbing. A day, who knows, to remember.