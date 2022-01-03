Barcelona clarifies the situation of Ousmane Dembelé with his renewal and threatens the French

2022-01-03
What of Ousmane Dembelé it is confirmed. French can come out of FC Barcelona in this winter market, as he has not yet accepted the Barça club’s renewal offer.
Mateu Alemany, director of football of the Barcelona club, has revealed how the situation of Dembelé with your future.
See: The memes of the triumph of Barcelona against Mallorca with Luuk De Jong and the signings of protagonists
The player has been linked with several teams such as PSG and Manchester United, but the news was that there was already an agreement between the French attacker and the Juventus of Turin.
Barcelona has had enough of Dembelé And so Mateu Alemany responded about an alleged meeting that was going to take place with Moussa Sissoko, representative of Ousmane.
“No meeting is scheduled and we don’t like to count our timing. There have been contacts for five months with Dembelé and its agents ”, he clarified.
The sports director of the Barcelona threatens to take action if necessary with Dembelé.
“He knows the position of the club well, we know what we want. He has a renewal offer and all I can say is that he knows all the scenarios. We are waiting for a definitive answer and from there the club will take the necessary measures, which are clear to us, ”Alemany continued, exposing the club’s position.
These measures of which Alemany speaks are very clear. Dembelé he could go into surgery or, worse for him, he could stay in the stands for six months.