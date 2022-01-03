Barcelona pronounces on the possibility of signing Haaland

During the presentation of Ferran Torres as a player of the FC Barcelona, President Joan Laporta surprised by pronouncing on the possibility of signing the scorer Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian attacker ends his contract with Dortmund until 2024, but the player has many offers and the German team has not ruled out his sale.

FC Barcelona It is one of the clubs interested in the Norwegian star and although it has had serious financial problems, it is not ruled out that they may make a great attempt to sign him.

“Haaland? Everything is possible, everything is possible ”, Laporta replied, indicating that“ all the great players want to come to Barça ”.

Given the current economic situation of Barça, he was questioned as to whether the club could face such an expensive operation with Haaland, with whose agent, Mino Raiola, he met in December in Turin.

“We are working to strengthen ourselves and we are working on it,” said Joan.