Basketball Federation regrets death of Miguel “Monchy” Torres, minor category coach

The Puerto Rico Basketball Federation and the sports community lamented on Saturday the surprise death of the leader Miguel “Monchy” Torres, who was part of the technical staff of the National Men’s Youth Program.

Immediately, the cause of the death of the mentor, who worked in the basketball program of the San Felipe de Arecibo school, was not reported. Also, it belonged to the Fraigcomar Basketball Club.

“” “Monchy”, in addition to being a great leader, was distinguished by his humility and commitment to the youth of the country. He was part of the technical staff in several National Teams, among them he was the assistant of the U-17 National Team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup ″, read the body’s writing on social media.

“The Puerto Rico Basketball Federation, and its President, Mr. Yum Ramos, send their condolences to all his family and friends. Rest in peace, “he added.

Ramon took his personal account to share a word.

“How fragile life is. Today we lose one of the great basketball workers of minor categories. Monchy thank you for all your work for the development of Puerto Rican basketball, “he wrote.

Former National Superior Basketball (BSN) leader Tony Ruiz also reacted to Torres’ death.