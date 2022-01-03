Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: the 3 “hidden” factors that lower the price

On the first Monday of 2022, the cryptocurrency market rebounds slightly. Bitcoin, the most important digital currency in the ecosystem, trades at US $ 47,300, after a 6% drop.

Ether, the second most popular cryptocurrency in the entire crypto market, around US $ 3,800, which translates into a 5% drop.

On the other hand, Binance Coin, Solana and Cardano, the three cryptocurrencies that complete the podium, also fell 2%, 12% and 13% respectively.

Cryptocurrencies: how long will the market crash last?

Bitcoin and Ether

The “fear and greed” index marks the general temperament of the market and it has been more than a month since investors feel “extreme fear” and “fear”.

In other words, investors are concerned about the price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies and the recent downtrend in all quotes.

For this reason, they are trading Bitcoin and the rest of the digital currencies in a cautious way and with a long-term view, since prepare for a possible short-term decline that will last around 30 days, as predicted by Ecoinometrics, a site that conducts market analysis.

Bitcoin: the 3 factors that keep the price of Bitcoin from going up

Bitcoin

As explained by analysts on the Tradingview platform, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is stagnant above US $ 40,000 for three reasons: on the one hand, trading volumes (that is, the amount traded) is low ; on the other hand, retail investors lost interest in digital currency and demand declined .

By last, the big investors (better known in the jargon as “whales”, since they have a large amount of assets in their possession) they continue to maintain their sales levels.

These three factors cause Bitcoin to position above $ 40,000 and fail to break the $ 50,000 level to find new all-time highs.