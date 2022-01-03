Bitcoin heading into 2022: keep an eye on these dates

Save this date and watch the price of, as it can give us clues about what Bitcoin will do in 2022.

In the video, we try to answer what to expect from Bitcoin, when to buy and sell, when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could bounce in the crypto market.

Bitcoin is the main Cryptocurrency by market capitalization, the movements of its prices usually affect the price of other Cryptocurrencies such as metaverse projects (Mana, Rose etc) and other alternative cryptocurrencies that are influenced by the Bitcoin price (Btc).

00:00 Bitcoin and the arrival of 2022.
02:12 What to expect from Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies.
02:53 Temporal pattern in Bitcoin.
08:07 Conclusions and questions.

We try to detect possible long-term movements of Bitcoin, noteworthy dates that could help you decide when to buy and sell Bitcoin, as well as interest levels in the price of BTCUSDT.

