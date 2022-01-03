Boxer threw a right hand to the referee after he stopped the fight due to technical KO [Video]

Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Iago Kiladze became a trend in social networks after in the fight against the also Ukrainian Victor vykhryst delivered a forehand to the referee when he stopped and ended the fight by technical knockout.

Fortunately for the referee Samuel Burgos, the blow did not pass to greater and after receiving the right hand he responded to Kiladze by asking “What’s wrong with you man“, According to Boxing Junkie.

Burgos explained that he asked the fighter to step forward and Kiladze staggered, so he made the decision to stop the fight.

Curiously, when he got off the ring, Burgos could be seen laughing anecdotally of his meeting with the Ukrainian.

On the fact, Kiladze accused frustration as the cause of his reaction and although the referee preferred to take it with grace, it is likely that he will receive a strong sanction from the World Boxing Association.

The fight became the first to lose Kiladze in her career. The boxer accumulates so far 27 wins, six draws and this Saturday’s loss to Vykhryst.

The fight was held in the preview of the fight that faced the Cuban Luis “King Kong” Ortíz against Charles Martin for the first card of 2022 that presented the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

You can see the summary of the fight here:

