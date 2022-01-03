‘Canelo’ Álvarez met Max Verstappen in Miami

The teammate of ‘Checo’ Pérez coincided with the Guadalajara boxer in Miami, Florida to close 2021 and start 2022

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, considered by many to be the most dominant boxer of recent times, coincided on these dates of end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 with the current champion of Formula 1, the Dutch Max verstappen.

In a photo shared by Munir Somoya, the physical trainer of the Guadalajara boxer, the Mexican multi-champion appears in Miami, Florida with Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez’s teammate at Red Bull and who also recently won his first drivers’ title in the premier category of motorsport. .

‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Max Verstappen Munir Somoya

‘Canelo’ Alvarez He last stepped into the ring on November 6 when he beat the American Caleb Plant to unify the middleweight titles and had no problems to overcome his rival and close 2021 in a round way.

The man from Guadalajara posed in the image with the Dutchman who ended the dominance of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1, in the debut year of ‘Checo’ Pérez with the team based in Milton Keynes.

Both are resting from their respective disciplines and it will be in the next few days when Max verstappen start preparing what will be the defense of your crown with Red Bull with new modifications to the cars.