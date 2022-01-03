CES 2022 cuts its calendar by one day, but keeps going

CES 2022 in Las Vegas will end on Friday, January 7, and not on Saturday, January 8 as originally planned.

The advance of the Omicron variant of COVID has caused a good number of multinationals such as Google, Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, IBM or Panasonic have announced that they will not attend the first major technological event of the year, CES 2022 .

Faced with this volume of cancellations, the CES management has announced that the event continues, but the calendar of the event is cut by one day.

CES 2022 will take place between January 5 and 7, 2022

The very organization of this technology fair, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), has announced through its official Twitter account of this event that “CES 2022 will close the day before and the in-person event will take place in Las Vegas from January 5-7, 2022”.

In said tweet, which we leave you under these lines, the CTA shares a press release in which its own CEO, Gary Shapiro, explains that he has decided to shorten the event to three days, in such a way that this It will end on Friday the 7th and not on Saturday the 8th as originally planned and implement “comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

In this same statement, the CES organization affirms that this decision has been adopted as “an additional security measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for the CES”.

CES 2022 will be closing one day early, and the in-person event will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-7, 2022. Those that are unable to travel for CES 2022 have the flexibility to join digitally, with access to more than 40 conference sessions. https://t.co/aEboEA7G3r – CES (@CES) December 31, 2021

In the aforementioned tweet, which we leave you on these lines, the CES management also reminds us that those who cannot attend this event in person, may register in the digital mode that will give them access more than 40 lectures broadcast live, to the opening speeches and, in addition, they will have the possibility of interact with CES exhibitors.

Despite the cut in the calendar and the numerous casualties, the CTA recalls that CES 2022 will feature more than 2,200 exhibitors and that, in recent weeks, 143 other companies have confirmed their attendance to this important technology fair.

Despite all the setbacks, CES 2022 continues and from Andro4all we will keep you promptly informed of the most outstanding launches that take place during the three days that this event will last.

