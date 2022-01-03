Chargers win and eliminate Broncos, Browns and Dolphins with a stroke of the pen

We review the highlights of the day’s matches on the seventeenth day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 17 of the NFL included some beatings and unexpected results that will undoubtedly have an impact on the playoff landscape.

The Cincinnati Bengals they beat the Kansas city chiefs and claimed the throne of the AFC North, while the beating of the Tennessee TItans to the Miami dolphins means not only the AFC South title, but also the opportunity to fight for the No. 1 seed in the American Conference after the loss of Kansas city.

The Los Angeles Chargers dramatically changed the playoff landscape with their victory. Getty Images

On the other hand, Buffalo bills Y New england patriots They secured their place in the playoffs with their victories this Sunday.

In the afternoon, the victory of Los Angeles Chargers dramatically changed the postseason landscape, eliminating multiple teams with their victory over the Denver Broncos.

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

The Bills finally clinched their playoff spot after hitting a season bump in which they lost a chance to fight for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Josh Allen had a terrible day with three interceptions, but Devin Singletary rescued him with two touchdown carries and the defense limited Atlanta to 15 points to save the victory.

Again it became clear that the Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now and that they have to make a lot of changes in the offseason if they want to be competitive again in the future. For the Bears, it’s always nice to beat up the fans at home, but they’re also heading into an uncertain offseason.

The Chiefs defense did the job we had gotten used to in recent weeks by stopping the Bengals on goal line in the last minute, it also reminded us of their mistakes earlier in the season with a penalty that gave Cincinnati a chance to kicking the winning field goal that also marked the AFC North title. Now Kansas City has also been complicated by the possibility of finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Dolphins’ rise only helped make their fall more painful. The seven-game winning streak hit the wall against the Titans, the first playoff-caliber team they faced in that span and the result was a 34-3 beating that showed Miami’s offensive deficiencies, starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Terrible day for the Colts. The Titans have already clinched the AFC South title and the loss complicates their chances of advancing to the playoffs against an opponent fighting directly for a wild-card berth. Having quarterback Carson Wentz active did not have the expected result.

There’s not much to take away from this beating, other than rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence again threw a touchdown pass (for three interceptions). Mac Jones, meanwhile, broke out with three touchdowns and Rhamondre Stevenson added two touchdowns in the second half to shape the beating.

The comeback victory in the last quarter thanks to another great performance by Tom Brady will be forgotten, the main story not only of the game, but of the day, was the abrupt departure of Antonio Brown in the middle of the game, stripping off his equipment to go on course to the locker room while his teammates continued fighting on the field. Head coach Bruce Arians announced at the end of the game that Brown is no longer part of the squad.

Philadelphia came from behind in the second half, rebounding from a 16-7 deficit for a major win that adds them to the roster of teams qualified for the playoffs, killing Washington’s hopes in the process.

The Rams took an important step toward anchoring their division by beating the Ravens on the road, but had to stop one last comeback attempt by Baltimore thanks to a Von Miller sack of Tyler Huntley. The Rams’ decisive touchdown was scored by Odell Beckham Jr., so the pieces acquired during the season by Los Angeles are beginning to pay off on the field.

The Broncos once again left serious question marks on their offense with quarterback Drew Lock’s limited ability to ignite the attack, while Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler propelled the Chargers to a victory that puts them in contention for a wild card spot. in the AFC. With the Bolts’ triumph, the playoff hopes of the Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Broncos were ended.

It looked like the Texans were heading for another surprise win over a team with playoff hopes after going up 7-3 in the first half, but the 49ers reacted in the second half thanks to two touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Trey Lance. to keep his spot in the postseason with a week left on the schedule.

The Saints were far from spectacular, but they did enough to beat a headless Panthers, where the problems at the quarterback position are now greater after handing the start to Sam Darnold and watching him deliver the game with a more interception in the final seconds when Carolina was looking for the comeback.

The Cowboys raised serious doubts after falling to a possible playoff rival at home and even though they got closer to the end, the Cardinals were actually not at risk at any point, controlling Dallas despite their multiple injury absences. Kyler Murray proved he’s back at the time Arizona needs him most.

In what could have been Russell Wilson’s last game in Seattle, the quarterback gifted the fans with a performance of four touchdown passes that could have made him the figure of the week at any other time of the year. The Seahawks proved, once again, that against bad teams they are good and against good teams they are bad.