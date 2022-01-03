Chivas news today: They want one more reinforcement

January 02, 2022 · 16:42 hs

The Guadalajara Sports Club He has not closed his squad for the next tournament, and forced marches against the clock, they are looking for a forward who is one more option for their coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño.

In addition, a player that they had in their squad, and did not know how to value, could reinforce their greatest rival, the America club. In case something else could go wrong with the Guadalajara with that player, who looks like a crack.

Chivas wants one more striker

As David Medrano wrote, the Guadalajara board is still working on wanting to close a striker before the tournament starts. Their two options are Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre and Santiago Giménez, both really difficult, however, they believe in being able to sign one to close their lead with Alexis Vega and Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.

Alejandro Zendejas could reach America

Zendejas played for Chivas for a few years, and he never had great opportunities to show himself as a player of the herd. He went out to the rays of Necaxa, where he has become one of the young Mexicans with the most projection, and could be one of the last reinforcements that America makes for the Clausura 2022.

Jürgen Damm further and further

Although some said a few days ago that any chance of seeing Jürgen Damm as rojiblanco had fallen, some insist that it is still possible, but that it is really difficult because of the high salary that the winger has at Atlanta United, and that is a hindrance to the flock.