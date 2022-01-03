Club América interested in reinforcing itself with a Necaxa footballer

A little less than a week to start the Scream Mexico Closing 2022, the America club seeks to close its ranks with a last signing that strengthens its offensive generation, trying to be more forceful in its opportunities in front of the rival goal, after Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas, and Henry Martín will fall short in their scoring production during 2021, without scoring particularly in the most important moments such as the Final of the Concachampions, and the Quarterfinal against Pumas. Recently, it became known that those from Coapa are interested in a soccer player from Club Necaxa that could give more balls to his forwards.

As reported by the sports journalist, Víctor Díaz, the Eagles want to add to Alejandro Zendejas to his squad, favoring internal competition with a player who usually performs as a midfielder. His natural profile is left-handed, so he can play on both sides if required. He started his career in Dallas fc of the Major League Soccer, and then migrate to the MX League with the Guadalajara Sports Club, having a brief step also through Zacatepec, and finally arriving with the Rays of Necaxa.

In the last tournament, Zendejas participated one hundred percent of the possible minutes, highlighting as an imperative of Pablo Guede in the tactical scheme of the Hydrocalids. In the 17 Days of the Scream Mexico 2021, Alejandro scored six goals and gave two assists to his teammates. His contract expires until mid-2023.

How is Santiago Solari’s special order for Club América?

It is known that Azulcremas are trying to locate, in the international market, one extreme to the right that covers the area that Santiago Solari has been applying for six months. For now is the case Brian Ocampo, a player who was released at the end of 2021, but nothing has been officially confirmed.