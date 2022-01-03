Cobra Kai: Make chicken and beef fajitas like the ones Johnny Lawrence served in Season 4

For 2 days I have been waiting for season 4 of Cobra Kai, ended, but between the festivities, reheated, reunions of Harry Potter after 20 years and others, we had not been able to give all the attention it deserves to our favorite contemporary series and suitable for kids and centennials. That dose of violence, reflection and defense that martial arts have given us since we learned of its existence.

However, as a good melodramatic production, of course there are love affairs (that thanks to them we see the blows), messy lives, great friends and a desire to get ahead that keeps us on the edge of the armchair, chair, armchair or bed. And the thing is that after a loooong wait, we had all forgotten that we wanted to see our beloved Johnny Lawrence’s life become more complicated, now that he started dating Carmen, Miguel’s mother.

As we know, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña)suffered an accident that left him paralyzed at the end of season 2 and season 3 was basically about the rehabilitation of our main character and the formation of new sides in Cobra Kai, that ended up removing the dojo’s most loyal students and sensei Johnny himself, because John Kreese took over the martial arts school that Lawrence revived.

Spoilers alert!

The tension grew and the third season left us very worried, because we did not know what would happen to Robby, Carmen and even Hawk, one of the most talented students of Cobra Kai, after shedding his low self-esteem, becoming a bully boy, and then redeeming himself with friends, whom he had previously turned his back on. Therefore, now that the series is available we could see the long-awaited first chapter.

And then even though now so much Daniel LaRusso, What Johnny lawrence teamed up to train in the same dojo for the karate tournament in All Valley, not everything is honey on flakes, because they must get used to the changes, which by the way, are intertwined with the relationship of Miguel with Johnny and of Daniel larusso With both. Therefore, the truth is that any love slip can mean the imbalance of karatecas.

But no gossip is received the same if it is not next to a succulent dish and if it is Latin American, the better. In order not to spoil you, we can only tell you that in the first chapter we saw how Johnny’s culinary skills grew, as he prepared a Latin dinner for Miguel’s entire family, because he wanted to look good with Carmen, his new love, who by the way he is a bit disappointed in him, because the loose mouth of his student tells that he had seen his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills for months. So .. better prepare these chicken and beef fajitas with sautéed vegetables so you can see what happens!

Johnny Lawrence suggests accompanying the dish with pico de gallo and tortillas. Photo: Netflix

Ingredients

250 grams of chicken breast

250 grams of beef milanesa

50 grams of serrano pepper

150 grams of onion

200 grams of bell pepper

100 grams of mushrooms

250 grams of Manchego cheese

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

How do you prepare?

Clean the mushrooms by carefully removing the skin that covers them, as shown in the photo, and cut them into quarters. Wash the rest of the vegetables, remove tops and bases from the peppers, make a cross section. You can use Peppers sweet red, green or yellow to taste. Carefully remove the veins and seeds from the pepper. Cut the peppers into thin slices (julienne) and reserve. Cut the onion into halves and then into slices thin. Cut the serrano pepper into thin slices and set aside. Before cutting the chili you can spread your fingers with very little oil to prevent them from burning. Wash your cutting board or use a different one and with clean hands cut the chicken into strips. Booking. Besides, cut the beef milanesas in Band-Aids. In a large skillet, heat two tablespoons of oil over high heat, lightly sauté the onion and chili. Once the onion changes color and becomes transparent, add the beef. Allow the meat to release a little juice and half cooked add the chicken strips. Cook for five more minutes without stopping moving. After that time add the pepper and mushroom slices and integrate well with the mixed fajitas. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the vegetables are cooked to taste, adjust the heat to low and top the fajitas with slices of Manchego cheese or some other cheese for gratin, such as Oaxaca cheese or mozzarella. Cover and remove from the stove. Keep the fajitas covered until serving time to prevent them from getting cold.

Tip: Accompany with tortillas and your favorite sauce.