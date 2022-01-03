Count of progress in the IMSS

With one of its greatest challenges since its formation, which is to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) exceeded the recovery goals for deferred medical services due to the health emergency in 2021.

Compared to 2020, last year there was an increase of 12 million 315 thousand 476 family medicine consultations, three million 654 thousand 705 specialty consultations, one million 835 thousand 119 emergency consultations, 181 thousand 005 surgical interventions and 560 thousand 063 hospital discharges , as reported by the agency through a statement.

Two million 074 thousand 882 detections of diabetes mellitus, one million 526 thousand 320 of arterial hypertension, one million 177 thousand 021 of breast cancer by clinical examination and 412 thousand 535 more by mammography were also added to the previous annual figures; as well as 743 thousand 127 of cervical cancer.

Social Security highlighted having planned the Ordinary Services Recovery Strategy, which allowed optimizing the infrastructure in all shifts and reinforcing with 14 National Days and various Monothematic Days the consultations in family medicine, specialties, surgeries and studies for the detection of diabetes, hypertension, breast and cervical cancer.

We suggest: IMSS exceeded goals in recovery of deferred medical services due to pandemic

He stressed that under the direction of Zoé Robledo, the managerial and operational staff of the Representative Offices of the Institute in the states, High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and the Directorate of Medical Benefits, Social Security did not stop in its operation and It is a national example.

In the advance of the recovery of services, as of December 25, there were 13.6 million specialty consultations, 78.7 million family medicine, two million 488 thousand 126 of dental type, in addition to one million 33 thousand 086 surgeries and two million 117 thousand 417 hospital discharges.

Regarding the prevention actions of the main chronic diseases, it reported that the timely detection of breast cancer was promoted by performing 1,075,319 mammograms and 4,262,959 explorations, 2,149,799 cervical cancer, 5.9 million from diabetes and 14.6 million from high blood pressure.

These actions were carried out throughout the year in the 35 Social Security representations in the different states and 25 UMAE.