Covid cases will be reported in pharmacies to relieve pressure in outpatient clinics

In Catalonia, covid cases confirmed with a rapid antigen test (ART) carried out at home may be notified from now on through pharmacies to try to decongest health centers and care at 061. One call, email or the visit of a relative not infected to one of the pharmacies that participate in the program to provide personal data and the brand of the test will be enough to incorporate this information into the clinical history of that patient, that the health system starts the follow-up process and epidemiological surveillance and sick leave for the affected person is facilitated.

This was explained at a press conference by the director of the Servei Català de la Salut, Gemma Craywinckel, and the president of the Consell de Col·legis Farmacèutics de Catalunya, Jordi Casas, when presenting the agreement, which opens an additional circuit to incorporate the cases positive for covid through any of the 1,300 pharmacy offices throughout Catalonia that already offer the supervised ART service.

A Pharmacy with antigen test Dani Duch / Own

Until now, in pharmacies only communicated through the Meva Salut and the results of those tests carried out in the pharmacy under the supervision of the pharmacist were recorded in the patient’s medical history, not the home self-tests.

Craywinckel explained that it is about opening an additional channel to facilitate that, at a time of high incidence of patients, people without symptoms or with very mild symptoms do not have to walk or travel to health centers or insist with calls on 061 , and patients who really need medical assistance can reach the system more easily.

An additional channel for asymptomatic and mild cases

“This circuit does not replace the existing ones; people with symptoms must go to their primary care center to be tested and treated; simply what we do now is that those who have been tested at home and have tested positive asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms, can reach the health system and incorporate these results without adding more pressure to the CAP and 061, which are already very saturated because we are at a peak of positives and contacts, “agreed Craywinckel and Casas.

Because at this time, communicating to Salut that one had tested positive had become an ordeal for many affected by the difficulty of being treated at the health center, not even by phone. The option, in many cases, was to send a consults through the Meva Salut, but without being able to speak with a health worker.

“The incidence in the middle of the sixth wave makes it not easy to access 061 or the health center, and the pharmacy now becomes an additional way to facilitate the communication of a positive test,” said the president of the Consell de Col·legis Farmacèutics de Catalunya. He admitted, yes, that this will mean that part of the healthcare pressure is transferred to pharmacies, so he asked citizens for patience and understanding when contacting and being attended by telephone or other telematic means with the pharmacist.

The incidence in the middle of the sixth wave makes it not easy to access 061 or the health center







Jordi CasasPresident of the Consell de Col·legis Farmacèutics de Catalunya





The health authorities have chosen to take advantage of the network that was established months ago for supervised tests in the pharmacy and extend it to self-sample tests that are done at home. The list of participating pharmacies – approximately 40% of those in Catalonia – can be consulted at Canal Salut or through the websites of the pharmacists’ associations.

The director of the Servei Català de la Salut admitted that this system of communication of covid cases and processing of sick leave from self-test is based “on trust in citizens, on the responsibility of each one”, and as such is not exempt from possible cases of picaresque. “We know that there may be people who say that they are positive without being so, but that can have consequences, because the monitoring system is activated by their health center” and it will be recorded in that person’s medical history.

We know that there may be people who say that it is positive without being so, but that can have consequences







Gemma CraywinckelDirector Servei Català Salut





Both Casas and Craywinckel recalled, of course, that the communication of a positive antigen test has no effect when obtaining the COVID certificate, since this document is governed by the conditions established by the European Union, which are not allowed by TAR as a diagnostic test of having passed the covid.

In parallel to the pharmacy route, Salut is working on the possibility of expanding the web and application functionalities of La Meva Salut with the intention of facilitating the notification of covid diagnoses. “Sure that with the current transmission there is underdiagnosis of cases, but we are the community that makes the most diagnoses; last week the health system did 600,000 tests between PCR and antigen tests, because we keep the health system open for anyone who, for symptoms, he suspects that he may be infected, “said Craywinckel.

A person picks up an antigen test at the pharmacy Alejandro Martínez Vélez / EP

Test demand multiplies by 30 in a week

Import prices have more than tripled

Beyond the 600,000 diagnostic tests carried out by Catalan health centers, with the explosion of omicron cases, many people have chosen to buy and take antigen tests on their own to detect possible infections. The president of the Consell de Col·legis Farmacéutics de Catalunya, Jordi Casas, assured that the demand for this product has multiplied by 20 or 30 in a week and, as almost all the tests are manufactured in Southeast Asia, the import prices they have tripled and even quadrupled as well.

Casas assured that the pharmacists are in talks with the central government to analyze how they could guarantee the supply and lower the price of a product that they consider to be essential. He admitted, however, that it is not easy, because there is a global supply problem, as happened with the masks at the beginning of the pandemic.

The increase in infections and diagnostic tests has also been noted in the figures for sick leave in recent days. In the week of December 24 to 30, 80,000 were registered, compared to 35,000 the previous week. Of these, 2,500 corresponded to health personnel, according to the data provided by the director of the Servei Català de la Salut.

“We are at a peak of positives and that has an impact on health centers and hospital admissions: yesterday there were 82 new admissions, and 9 in ICUs, because the higher the incidence, the more cases, the more end up requiring hospitalization, and even we have not reached the maximum peak, “warned Craywinckel.

A covid patient in the ICU of the Sant Pau hospital cared for by two of the nurses from this service Alex Garcia

For this reason, he urged not to trivialize getting the omicron variant. “It is not a flu; it is a pathogen that is still unknown in many aspects; it is true that this variant shows less severity and a lower rate of hospitalized patients or in the ICU, but that rate is still much higher than what would be expected with the flu or a known coronavirus, “he said.

It did relativize the cases of flu and covid coinfection, the so-called flurone. “There are sporadic cases, it can happen with different diseases, but it is not frequent and the patients are not more serious or complex,” he said.





