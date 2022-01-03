COVID hospitalizations in NY exceed 2021 increase levels, Ómicron drives 95% of cases – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to push for COVID-19 vaccination and testing as the state battles its worst wave of COVID-19 in a year.

Hospitalizations for the virus are at late-January levels and on the rise, although unvaccinated New Yorkers are much more likely to experience severe symptoms. Single-day case counts are regularly breaking records.

The Omicron variant, whose first local case was reported on Dec. 2, accounted for 95.3% of gene-sequenced New York COVID-19 positive samples uploaded to GISAID during the past two weeks.

More than 9,000 New Yorkers are now hospitalized with COVID-19, Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday, surpassing the levels of the January 2021 spike as Omicron infections rise in the state.

Total hospitalizations stand at 9,563, 290 more admissions than the most recent peak on January 18, 2021. That number marks a 199% increase in the last month alone and a five-fold increase since November 1. New daily cases decreased a bit. From Monday to around 51,000, albeit with fewer tests conducted and reporting delays over the holiday weekend, Hochul noted that she is confident that the overnight counts will increase.

“Those numbers are going to be much higher tomorrow. They didn’t actually go from 90,000 to 51,000. That’s just a function of people not getting tested over the weekend,” Hochul said while sharing rates of change. “shocking”. “This is not the wave we saw last year where it just kept going up and up. It just went up.”

More than 335 New Yorkers per 100,000 test positive in the last seven-day average, Hochul said. New York City has the highest numbers by far: 457.75 new cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Long Island (398.82) and the Mid-Hudson region (304.18). Those three regions have the three highest rates of complete vaccination for adults among New York’s 10 regions, yet their density makes them most vulnerable to viral spread of such a formidable variant as Omicron, officials say.

“We’re not in a good place. I’m going to be really honest. This is the winter increase we predicted,” Hochul said from Rochester on Monday. “There is a lot of human interaction and what happens when humans get together? They spread the virus. And we fully anticipate that in addition to the surge that is ongoing, there will be another wave that will occur as a result of this holiday.”

The governor said that if history is a lesson, she doesn’t expect a decline in central viral rates in New York until early February.

The Democrat on Saturday reported a one-day high that wiped out the pandemic of 85,476 new cases. More than one in five New York COVID tests are testing positive these days, and that number jumps to nearly one and three when looking at New York City. The exponential trend has shown no signs of slowing down. And with home tests now widely available, the true total of positive cases cannot be known.

Still, officials repeatedly insist that “this is not March 2020 or even January 2021,” given the impact of vaccines on severe COVID cases. Unvaccinated New Yorkers are being hospitalized at a rate of 30 per 100,000, while only 2.1 out of 100,000 vaccinated experience symptoms that require hospitalization.

About half of those patients are in New York City, where 50 teams of ambulances from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin arriving earlier this month, Hochul said. Thirty teams of federal ambulances have been dispatched to other locations.

Under a renewed plan for the winter surge outlined by the governor just before the new year, Hochul extended her current “mask or vaccination” mandate for all businesses until February 1 (it was scheduled to expire on February 15). January) and warned that another extension could be made. It also plans to double down on the test to stay in schools policy, funneling kits and other related resources to hundreds of districts to help them stay open safely. Six more state-run testing sites will also be available online this week.

New York also has a stash of 5 million KN95 masks heading to counties across the state, with hundreds of thousands destined for nursing homes. Strengthening nursing home security is a cornerstone of the state’s efforts to protect the most vulnerable, and to do so, Hochul said the state has asked the federal government for the ability to restrict visitors who are not vaccinated.

The Omicron variant, whose first local case was reported on December 2, accounted for 95.3% of gene-sequenced New York COVID-19 positive samples uploaded to GISAID, the world’s largest repository of COVID-19 sequences, during the last two weeks. That’s an 89% increase in the two-week period ending December 30 and 30.9% in the two-week period ending December 18. The prevalence of Omicron was just 1.9% in the previous two-week window, reflecting the rapid spread of the variant, state data shows.

The CDC data has yet to be updated for the last week. Based on the latest update, the week ending Dec. 25, the agency says Ómicron could account for 70% to 97% of current infections in the New York area. Nationally, the prevalence is estimated to be as high as 74%, the agency says.

Ultimately, officials say the vaccines will quell the increases in hospitalizations and deaths associated with the Omicron wave, and those metrics are of much greater concern to them than infections alone. That is why they urge calm at this time, promoting vaccines and booster doses of COVID-19 for those who must receive them.

The FDA on Monday cleared Pfizer’s booster dose for children ages 12 to 15, which officials hope will extend protection to millions more eligible Americans.