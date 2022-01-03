Cristhian Noboa is the ‘most valued’ soccer player in Ecuador in 2021, according to the SofaScore platform | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Lionel Messi presents the best score among Latin Americans. Neymar or Vinícius Júnior does not appear for Brazil.

Cristhian Noboa’s 2021 was remarkable: with FC Sochi he played 33 games, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

Although he was sidelined from the national team last year, the 36-year-old midfielder remains among Russia’s elite first-division soccer; in addition, he is stellar in a team that is third in the standings, behind Zenit and Dinamo Moscow.

The Guayaquil midfielder played matches in the Russian Premier League, a few of the South American qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and made his team debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the preliminary phase.

Based on this premise, the SofaScore platform has selected the “most valued” player in Ecuador in 2021, “taking into account all the leagues with SofaScore coverage in the world”.

With an average 7.42, the veteran tricolor is in sixth place tied with the Mexican Javier Chicharito Hernández (Los Angeles Galaxy) and Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus).

Argentine Lionel Messi has the best score with 8.13, while Brazil’s representative is Cesinha (7.67), from Daegu FC of the South Korean first division.

🌎 The best of each country! 💪🏻 📈 We filter the most valued players of each Latin American country in 2021, taking into account all the leagues with SofaScore coverage in the world. pic.twitter.com/LAabODel9W – SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) January 1, 2022

In another post, instead, the platform chose defender Piero Hincapié as one of “the best Latin American players by age in all competitions in 2021.”

The starting defender for the Tricolor and Bayer Leverkusen received a rating of 6.95.

In that section Leo Messi also has the highest average.

✨ These were the best Latin American players by age in all competitions in 2021! Players by country: 🇦🇷 – 8

🇵🇪 – 3

🇺🇾 – 3

🇧🇷 – 3

🇪🇨 – 2

🇲🇽 – 2

🇵🇾 – 2

🇨🇱 – 1 pic.twitter.com/W9D0cXVuj6 – SofaScore Latin America (@SofaScoreLA) January 1, 2022

SofaScore rates a player using a “powerful algorithm that compiles all match statistics (possession, passes, assists, tackles, dribbling or shooting, among others) on a scale from 1 to 10 ″. “All the movements and actions of the players in the match are recorded in a final number, which is not broken down according to the values ​​applied.” That can be reviewed on its official page.

The credit of Peru is Raziel García, from the ranks of Deportes Tolima in Colombia. The one from Uruguay is Giorgian De Arrascaeta, from Flamengo Brasil; the one from Paraguay is Alejandro Romero Gamarra Kakufrom Al-Taawoun of Saudi Arabia; Carlos Villanueva, from Palestino, is the most valued from Chile, and Rafael Romo, from the Oud-Heverlee Leuven team from Belgium, is the most valued from Venezuela.

The 2021-2022 edition of the Russian Premier Liga championship, where Noboa plays, consists of 30 days and is scheduled to end on May 21. The statistics of this season indicate that the porteño has 17 games played and 5 goals scored. His last conquest, from a penalty, was celebrated in the 3-0 win over Spartak Moscow on December 13. (D)