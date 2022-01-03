Cryptocurrencies started 2022 low and Bitcoin moves away from the $ 50,000 barrier

Cryptocurrencies were a winning investment last year

Bitcoin is traded this Monday with 2% drop, at a price below USD 47,000, a level that some analysts consider key to assess the outlook for the largest cryptocurrency for 2022.

Bitcoin remains stable with immediate supports at $ 45,500 and $ 47,000 and resistance at $ 50,000. “Roll the dice or roll a roulette wheel is probably as good a tool as another for foresee the future of prices”, Affirmed the experts of AJ Bell.

The token probed a price floor of $ 46,000, in the minimum zone since the end of September 2021.

Ether, the second largest coin, and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index were also in the red, with a loss of more than 3% each. Smaller tokens like Solana, Cardano, Polkadot and Dogecóin They also lost some ground on Tuesday, according to the specialized portal CoinGecko.

The investors seem to have withdrawn lately from the most speculative corners of global markets, worried that an ebbing tide of stimulus from central banks could spell trouble. Therefore, in this context of precaution, there is also a certain uncertainty about how exposed they should be to Bitcoin and the broader crypto universe, as these assets can be considered risky and are therefore the subject of heated debate in the trading community.

Bitcoin traded close to $ 70,000 last November

For Bitcoin, in general, there is “nothing worrisome at this point,” he told Bloomberg Vijay ayyar, vice president of corporate and international development at the Luno crypto exchange in Singapore. The outlook for the digital currency remains “bullish” if it remains close to the $ 48,000 to $ 49,000 level, he added.

In the last year, the Bitcoin has largely moved alongside riskier assets like stocks Americans, although that pattern appears to be breaking in recent weeks. In this sense, the recent precedent that the S&P 500 index of the largest companies has risen approximately 5% in December, while Bitcoin has lost more than 10 percent weighs in this regard. December was the first month since June that their performance has been divergent.

Technical studies suggest something of a tipping point for Bitcoin after a pullback from an all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 in November, which has cut its annual advance to 66%, after having soared above 100%. in 2021, during the price peaks of April and November.

In 2021, Bitcoin rose 66%, although in April and November, the rise experienced exceeded 100 percent

Katie stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, an independent research firm focused on technical analysis, assured Bloomberg that the next level of support for Bitcoin is around $ 44,200, based on a Fibonacci retracement level.

The $ 50,000 level is not that important in his opinion “but it has a psychological significance,” he said. “Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase and appears to be reacting to the overbought condition in the short term.”

For the “cryptanalyst” Benjamin Cowen, there is a good chance that the price of Bitcoin has already hit bottom despite the fact that the rest of investors suggest a downward trend. He pointed at his Youtube channel that the price of Bitcoin has found a floor, although many investors suggest that the downtrend is still present, according to Daily Hodl.

