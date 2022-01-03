Cryptocurrencies: the best options to invest in 2022, according to experts

The cryptocurrencies seem to be the future of civilization in terms economical. And although some people still do not believe in them, the truth is that more and more places and people accept them as value from change for various products, which increases their legitimacy and value.

For the same reason, invest in cryptocurrencies seems like a good idea if you want your money multiply. Of course, for now we are still facing a very variable product in terms of its value and stability in the market. One day you money could be multiplied by being invested in cryptocurrencies and increase your value significantly, and the next day this could be completely lost if your value. So we are not yet facing a simple issue, but this does not seem to demotivate the faithful believers of the cryptocurrenciesOn the other hand, they have important benefits that are attractive to their defenders.

For example, cryptocurrencies They escape the regulations and forms of control of institutions such as banks and do not require intermediaries at the time of making transactions. Control of exchanges monetary It is carried out through a decentralized database that is shared by several.

If you are interested in exploring the world of cryptocurrencies in this 2022, you should know that there are some types that are better valued at market for the moment and that, according to economics experts, are where it is worthwhile invest now.

Bitcoin remains the leader iStock

Bitcoin

Abbreviated as BTC, Bitcoin remains as the cryptocurrency higher value at market. Since its launch in 2009, this value has peaked more than five times with values up to $ 69,045 on November 10, 2021. Its value has been closely linked to the Tesla company and Elon Musk’s decisions about whether or not you can buy cars with it. cryptocurrency. It is expected that in 2022, Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000, although this depends on factors such as if its demand continues to increase and if this value still free of regulations. For now, every year Bitcoin experiences an average growth of 200%, but it continues to drift from its prestige.

Ethereum

Ethereum, abbreviated ETH, gives a lot of security in the market because their databases are distributed in different sources. Ethereum currently has a value of $ 4,056.72 on all exchanges. Is the second value with higher profit after BTC with a capitalization of market of $ 482.2 billion.

Binance

Binance (BNB) is the native token of the Binance exchange platform. It was launched in 2017 and was issued during an Initial Coin Offering for 11 cents at the time. There is currently a limited supply of 200 million BNB in ​​circulation and its value ranks third behind Ethereum and Bitcoin, with a market capitalization of $ 91.3 billion. It is trading at $ 543.57 on Binance, gate.io, Coinsbit, and CoinTiger.

Solarium

Solana is an open source computer network that aims to increase the speed of transactions while ensuring decentralization. Because its system is similar to Ethereum, it is suspected that it could eventually exceed it in value as it is capable of interacting with smart contracts and is used in investment applications, games, social media, and more. A SOL costs $ 198.4. It is listed on Binance, MEXC Global, Huobi Global, KuCoin, and the Coinbase Exchange.

Terra

Terra is a chain of blocks where you can create coins stable pegged to physical or active currencies. With them you can trade, spend, save and exchange on platforms in different parts of the world. The Terra platform uses LUNA as its native token and costs $ 98.8. It currently ranks ninth with a market capitalization of $ 36 billion. It can be found on OKEx, MEXC Global, Binance, and Osmosis.