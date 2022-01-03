Cubans celebrate the new year with the song Patria y Vida

A group of Cubans received 2022 with the song Patria y Vida, as can be seen in a video posted on Facebook by the Todo Cuba 2.0 page.

“Congratulations to everyone,” said one of the young Cubans who starred in the end of the year celebration, while the rest of the group hugged each other and chanted the song.

There was no lack of the custom of throwing water and toasting, while listening to the interpreters of Patria y Vida, a song that became an anthem of freedom and change for Cuba in 2021.

It is unknown in which specific place in Cuba this emotional encounter took place, but it translates into the need of many citizens to break with the system and desire a total transformation in the lives of citizens, affected by deficiencies, repression and boredom.

Patria y Vida, interpreted by Yotuel Romero, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky, Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona reached this year the award for Best Song of the Year at the Latin Grammy, a moment that marked the importance of a song to awaken the conscience of the Cubans.

During the 11J protests in more than 60 towns on the island, the Cubans who took to the streets chanted the song and shouted the phrase that gives it its title, in clear confrontation with the official slogans.

The song exceeded 10 million views on YouTube, despite attempts by the Havana regime to discredit its authors and interpreters. The attacks have been from the public media to government meetings, such as the meeting between Díaz-Canel and the Uruguayan president La Calle Pou.