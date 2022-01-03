Cuomo’s administration will not be charged for alleged mismanagement in nursing home death toll

An investigation led by the Manhattan district attorney into the Cuomo administration’s alleged mishandling of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 has come to an end, a spokesman for the former governor announced Monday.

The investigation into any possible wrongdoing by the Governor’s Executive Chamber has apparently concluded without the district attorney filing any criminal charges.

“I was contacted today by the chief of the Elder Care Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, who informed me that they had closed their investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” said Elkan Abramowitz, a former external attorney for the Executive Chamber, in a statement.

“They told me that after a thorough investigation, as we have said all along, there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were violated,” added the lawyer.

A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney declined to comment Monday.

Two investigations by the New York attorney general and the State Assembly found that the governor’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died from COVID-19.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August after the attorney general’s office released a report that found he had committed criminal sexual harassment.

The closing of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation comes weeks after Westchester and Nassau County prosecutors announced the end of their own investigations into the governor’s conduct. Each office reviewed the allegations of sexual misconduct and found the claims credible, but were unable to bring criminal charges against the former governor under New York law.

Cuomo has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, insisting the investigations were politically motivated.