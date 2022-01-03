Cynthia Rodríguez as a cherry, shines with the arrival of 2022

Cynthia Rodríguez, in a cherry suit, welcomes the New Year with love | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, in a complete cherry-colored suit receives the New Year, the “Coahuila“He chose to wear one of his favorite and very distinctive colors this season

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared in a snapshot on Instagram on the occasion of the New Year’s celebration and dedicated a message to all her followers to whom she sent a lot of love.

In a duo of images, Cynthia Rodriguez, shared a congratulatory message to his 3.4 million subscribers, for whom he sent his best vibes.

Happy New Year! 2022 I receive you with all my love … I trust that it will be the best year of our lives, with new adventures and challenges, but above all, with many blessings. Hugs and kisses for you, reads the description of the snapshot.

Cynthia Rodríguez, in a cherry suit, welcomes the New Year with love. Photo: Instagram Capture



With three postcards, the one called “Grupera Princess“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, modeled in a garden with some bright letters in the background with the number 2022.

The exterior decoration was accompanied by a play of golden cascading lights as well as palm trees surrounded by lights, which were the perfect setting for the “former student of the Academy“Shares will be captured in some images from Cynthia Rodríguez’s official account, 22 hours ago.

“Manis! Happy New Year! Best wishes, Happy New Year my precious, Best wishes, Happy New Year my precious !, Happy Yearooo my Cyn !! Have your baby, Why don’t you ever take pictures together, What I want the most is to have A baby. Have faith that God will fulfill your dream of being a mother, A baby is what you want Cyn, Because it never appears in your stories Carlos Rivera, if he is supposed to be your boyfriend …. May that baby so desired by many, yours! I hope you can have what you want most “.

They were some of the comments dedicated to the interpreter of series and novels like “Educating Nina“,” Woman bought “and” Open heart “.

It should be remembered that the famous, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who this year turns 38, on May 8, announced that it would be in 2022 when she would carry out the plans to become a mother together with Carlos Rivera, with whom she maintains a long relationship since 2015.

In the middle of the special program in Venga la Alegría, the host of “¡I want to sing!“He read a letter to Sant Claus, who was present at the broadcast, there Cynthia Rodríguez expressed her desire to bring a baby into the world.

The acclaimed couple of artists has stated that a new being is one of the great wishes that they both share for what apparently this year they would try to make it come true.