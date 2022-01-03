Dallas Cowboys, showcased at home by the Arizona Cardinals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.01.2022 19:28:52





The Dallas cowboys (11-5) paid dearly for their mistakes and fell 25-22 to some Arizona cardinals (11-5) who were guided by Kyler murray, who maintains his undefeated tag playing at the Crystal Palace.

It was the ninth time that Murray appeared in Arlington and nine are the times that he has come out with the victory (five in high school, two with the University of Oklahoma and a couple more with Cardinals.

The 24-year-old quarterback was not out of tune and completed 26 passes in 38 chances for 263 yards, with two touchdowns that were sacked by Anthony Wesley. Additionally, Matt Prater contributed four field goals.

For its part, Dak prescott could not secure a win for his Cowboys, because although he threw three touchdown passes (distributed between Cedrick Wilson, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup), an expensive fumble prevented him from completing the comeback.

As if that were not enough, a field goal missed by Greg zuerlein made the difference so Dallas fall home.

Defeat prevents Cowboys aspire to have the best brand in the National Conference, although they have already insured their ticket to Playoffs as champions of the East.