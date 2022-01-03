Daniela Darcourt sang “Happy Birthday” to Paolo Guerrero on his birthday | entertainment | nndc | SHOWS

Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt started 2022 in a big way with her long-awaited return to the stage; however, it is not the only event he was a part of. And the thing is, a video recently circulated in which the sauce boat appears singing “Happy Birthday” to Paolo Guerrero at his birthday party.

In various entertainment accounts you can see the video where Daniela Darcourt thanks the captain of the Peruvian team for trusting her for the event. “It is a pleasure to be here, surrounded by all the people who love you. We are your fans, your fans “, said the sauce boat.

Faced with the praise, Paolo Guerrero, who was wearing a plaid shirt, took the microphone to say to Daniela “you’re great”, and then asked the audience if it was true, to which the attendees responded with a unison yes.

After this exchange of compliments, Daniela Darcourt began to sing the classic “Happy Birthday” accompanied by the entire audience. The celebration would have occurred within the framework of the birthday of the ‘Predator’, who turned 38 on January 1.

In the leaked images of the celebration, it can be seen that Daniela Darcourt was accompanied by Doña Peta, the footballer’s mother, and Alondra García Miró, the Peruvian footballer’s partner.

It should be noted that, recently, Alondra García Miró also celebrated her birthday with a meeting with family and friends.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

This is how Alondra celebrated her 30th birthday

Alondra García celebrated her 30 years, without Paolo’s presence? (Video: @alondragarciamiro)