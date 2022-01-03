Danna Paola dazzles with elegance in red teddy coat and platform ankle boots

The pop singer is one of the youngest and most talented faces in the world. musicUntil now, it has managed to position itself in the first places thanks to its successes, which it shares on networks, as well as countless outfits. This time she dazzled with elegance by wearing a red teddy coat and platform ankle boots.

Danna Paola is one of the youngest and most beautiful celebrities in Mexico, a woman who has started her career as an actress, participating in different productions of Televisa, a company that saw her grow and develop her talent as a singer, to later become one of the most outstanding performers.

This great popularity is accompanied by social networks, since it is the means by which she captures all her achievements and how fabulous she looks when wearing different outfits that highlight her beauty and style. On this occasion, she greeted the year by dazzling with elegance with a red teddy coat and black platforms.

She combined this glamorous outfit with a royal blue long-sleeved blouse and a burgundy skirt. Teddy. Her hair looked impressive, since that brown is in trend for this 2022, and Danna Paola looks perfect with a casual fringe.

Her makeup took the colors of the clothes she wore, in addition to a black outline and wine lips. In accessories She just wore some very trendy long silver earrings. There is no doubt that the singer knows how to take advantage of her beauty with different details like this.

Her followers did not hesitate to comment on how beautiful she looked with this outfit to receive the year as it deserves, so they filled the section with comments with many compliments, kisses and loving faces, as well as good wishes for her and her family.

In this publication Danna Paola reserved the words of gratitude for 2021, although in a previous one she did so in detail, leaving a very emotional message for all her followers, “I wanted to recap my year with Photos, but I wanted to simplify it better and stay with all that without publishing it, but toast EVERYTHING because I have precious moments this year, most of them were life lessons, thanking God and the universe ”.

Words that convey a lot Energy for this 2022, but also many learnings that 2021 gave him, all for him to face the obstacles and challenges that appeared on his personal and professional path, which he managed to overcome thanks to his infinite maturity and perseverance.

We will continue to watch for new news that she shares through social networks, which let us know a bit of how talented and beautiful she is, since outfits are another aspect that stands out in her accounts, a clear example is today’s outfit.