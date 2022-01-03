Danna Paola’s mom surpasses her daughter’s beauty in New Year’s celebration | PHOTOS

Singer Danna Paola is closing a great year, because in this 2021 he saw many of his dreams come true, perhaps one reason why he decided to celebrate the arrival of the 2022However, the interpreter of “Bad Fame” was overcome by the your mom’s beauty, who showed off with great elegance in the celebration.

The also actress, who played Lucrecia Montesinos in the hit Netflix series “Elite”, has shown on many occasions to have great love for her family and to value every moment they spend together, so it is not uncommon for parties to December passed them with his parents and sister.

At 26 years old, Danna She is already recognized as one of the most famous Mexican internationally, reaching 33 million followers this year on Instagram, with whom she shares much of her life, such as her constant image changes, just as she did a few days ago at show you went back to basics with a sleek chestnut.

In her most recent publication on the famous photo platform, the singer and actress, who recently became known as the first Mexican to be an ambassador for a well-known fashion firm, shared a series of photos in which she is seen wearing an extravagant look of a sparkly skirt and blouse, which she paired with a fur coat.

Danna Paola’s mom surpasses her daughter’s beauty

However, although Danna Paola He wore his outfit with great style, it was his mother, Patricia Munguía, who won the gazes of the singer’s fans, because by appearing in the stories of her daughter Many have noticed that she is a very beautiful woman, who celebrated the arrival of 2022 with great elegance.

Danna Paola’s mother stole the glances of her fans. Photo: Special

It was through her Instagram account that the interpreter of “Oye Pablo”, “Calla tú” and “Kaprichosa” shared with her millions of followers a series of videos and images in which her mother can be observed, who to receive the new year dressed with garments in light color, standing out for his coat of pearl tone.

Danna He published the images in which Munguía can be seen with the phrase “My mother” and added an emoji of a face with heart eyes, thus showing how close she is to her family and how much she loves them. Something that the actress and singer had already made clear in the last installment of the Grammys, when she attended the ceremony accompanied by her parents, sister and brother-in-law.

The singer is very close to her family. Photo: Special

