Dávinson Sánchez scores the first Colombian goal in 2022

Dávinson Sánchez, in the added time of the match (96 ‘) against Watford, gave the victory to his team (0-1), Tottenham, and extended the scoring harvest of the coffee defender, who added his second goal of the course, the third since playing in London and the first by a Colombian in 2022.

The 25-year-old defender from Caloto arrived in English football in June 2017 from Ajax, where he finished with 18 from Atlético Nacional.

Dávinson has managed to gain respect at Tottenham. He is a fixture for Antonio Conte, the Colombian defender, who usually starts with the spurs.

Against Watford, at Vicarage Road, he scored his second goal of the season, the third in the Premier overall and the fifth with the sum of all competitions since arriving in England.

He scored his first goal of the season on December 5, against Norwich, which Tottenham won 3-0.

He had not scored since the 2018-2019 season when he scored his first goal in the Premier. Later, last season, he made two goals, but it was in the Cup. He did not score again in the League until this year.

This time Dávinson was the savior of his team. Urged on by victory, he took advantage of a free kick from Korea’s Heung Min Son to head in and give Tottenham three points at Watford.