Dembélé’s reasons for not renewing with Barça

It is known that Xavi Hernández took Ousmane Dembélé to remind him of the virtues of being a FC Barcelona player, the bet that the club makes with him and how well he will do if he stays. It is also known the position of the Barça club in relation to his contract with a reduction included with respect to his current salary.

However, little or nothing is known about the position of Dembélé and his agents in this process. Initially, they have the precedent of that five years ago they did not have a commission at the height of the transfer of Ousmane from Borussia to Barça. Now, with the freedom card falling, it is the ideal time to recover the money that they did not obtain at the time.

After many ‘tug of war’ in long negotiations, Dembélé came to give his word to the club that he would follow, and thus he put the shield on his instagram two days after the wedding, a sign that he was also committed to Barça. However, neither the French nor his agents liked the following movement that Barça executed: sign Ferran Torres. They saw it as a threat.

A sign of ‘danger’ at a sporting level, since they signed a player who moves in the same position as Ousmane. The gesture did not like and increased the doubts of the French: “Do they renew me because they believe in me or just so that I do not go free and sell me this summer or the next by charging them a transfer? ”He wondered.

Another of the arguments that alerted the French extreme was the economic one. They had been hearing from the Barça managers about the monetary problems that the entity suffers, but days later the Barça entity was able to spend 55 million plus a peak in variables to incorporate a player who will charge 5.5 for 5 seasons. This, without counting variables, represents an expense of 82.5 million euros.

Requirements

The agents, concerned more about theirs than about Barça, did their numbers. If by a less valued player in the market than Ousmane (45 million in Spanish and 50 million in French, according to transfermarkt) and in the club they are able to spend so much money… Why not do the same for Ousmane? This is how they presented themselves at the last meeting, demanding a transfer bonus of 30 million, a commission for the agent of 15 and a salary for the player which, all added up, is 80 million euros.

It represents a complete madness for the Barcelona club. Something fair according to the agents. Finally, today they would have met to try to reach an agreement that had already been reached until the Torres factor arrived. Clearly it would have been more convenient close the renewal of Ousmane with the reduction in the desired wage bill and then announce the Valencian. In addition to having been able to register him.