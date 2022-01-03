Deportivo Cali and a powerful reinforcement that would come from Liga MX

The current Colombian champions could receive a transfer from Liga MX

January 02, 2022 23:39 hs

After being crowned champion in the last Closing Tournament of the Betplay League, Deportivo Cali is preparing for its return to the Copa Libertadores as well as to defend its title at the local level. The green could have its first great signing of 2022 closed in the next few days, it would arrive after being released in a Mexican football team.

The new reinforcement that Rafael Dudamel would have in order to meet the objectives for the first part of the season, would be that of the Colombian winger Andrés Felipe Ibargüen, who will arrive in Cali free after his stint at Santos Laguna.

The media close to the coffee attacker’s environment indicate that the player also received important offers from Junior de Barranquilla and Independiente de Santa Fe, but the offer that would make the return of Ibargüen to Colombian football imminent would be that of the green from Cali.

During his last season with the Mexican team, the Colombian winger managed to play eleven commitments, with three goals and two assists in his personal account, despite spending a good part of the Apertura in the substitute bench of his former coach Guillermo Almada.