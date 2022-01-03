Discover how Luciana, the daughter of the late actress Lorena Rojas, has grown

On February 16, 2015, he passed away Lorraine Rojas after a bloody battle against cancer that was detected in 2008. Before her death, the actress adopted a baby whom she called Luciana. Upon her death, the girl was left in charge of her sister Mayra; which, has become the mother of the little girl. On October 6, 2021, the minor turned eight years old and continues to develop like any other girl her age.

Despite being adopted, Luciana has shown artistic gifts like her mother and aunt; She has made it clear that acting is one of her passions and is open to making videos or speaking in public. He has also shown that he likes challenges and has been seen jumping naturally down a zip line, wearing ski clothes.

Mayra Rojas has not hesitated to show the love she feels for the girl; just as he proved when it was his birthday. “My little girl! My little remorite! My little love! Today this beautiful creature turns 8 years old and it fills me with emotion to live them together with her! See her grow, form her character, learn every day, her beautiful personality, that sweetness and How strong she is !! How lucky we are to love each other so much and to know that we are for each other. Happy birthday, Fight of my heart !! I love you! We love you, “she mentioned at the time.

In fact, Luciana has become the driver’s companion and they are constantly shown in a location or on family outings, as she announced on January 3.

“We did it! After several years we are at sea! Charging energy and appreciating the fact. A well-deserved vacation with my kids. Willing to have a great time,” he mentioned.

We will have to wait to find out if Luciana is dedicated to the artistic world or has other interests at a professional level. Meanwhile, Mayra Rojas continues to educate her and give her the love that her sister Lorena would have liked.