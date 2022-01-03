Does Dinenno leave Pumas? a powerful man from Brazil, very close to signing it





Photo: Jose Luis Melgarejo | Mexsport

The Pumas could have a significant drop a few days before the start of the tournament Closing 2022. The Argentine forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno would leave the Pedregal team to start a new adventure in Brazilian soccer with him Palmeiras.

According to Brazilian media, the Commander is the closest footballer to reinforce the Verdao. It is said that the São Paulo group would have offered $ 6.5 million, 2.5 more than the 4 million in which Dinenno is listed, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. Offer that Pumas they couldn’t let go.

⚠️ Exclusive Information: ⏳Nesse moment, Juan Dinenno is the closest attacker to wear a shirt #Palmeiras in 2022 ▶ ️Attacker, 27 years old. 4 season contract. ▶ ️This information came in parthnership with @Ekremkonur . pic.twitter.com/EZKFr7YahH – Palmeiras Market (@Mercadooverde) December 31, 2021

Also, the account Palmeiras Market ensures that the Palmeiras has a ready contract for four seasons for Dinenno.

If the pass of Dinenno to Palmeiras would be a hard blow for the university students in the face of the start of the Clausura 2022, since the former Deportivo Cali has become a benchmark in the feline attack since his arrival in January of 2020. In two years he has marked 28 goals in 68 games played, among them the final of the Guardians 2020 between León and Pumas.

Pumas starts the Closing 2020 next January 9 in front of Toluca in the University Olympic stadium. With the departure of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Andrés Lillini’s attack would be made up of: Washington Corozo, Rogerio, Diogo and Emanuel Montejano.

