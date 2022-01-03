Dollar closed at an average price of $ 4,081.95 and soared more than $ 100 against the TRM

The dollar closed the first trading day of the year at $ 4,081.95 on average, which represents a strong increase of $ 100.79 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for today stood at $ 3,981.16 .

The opening price registered by the Set-FX platform was $ 4,050, while the closing price was $ 4,070. The maximum price during the day was $ 4,105.5, while the minimum was $ 4,036. During the day’s operations, US $ 504 million were traded through 560 transactions.

The dollar was trading higher on Monday against its main rivals, due to the performance of the yield of the United States Treasury bonds, as investors predict that the Federal Reserve will maintain its path of increasing interest rates in 2022.

Yields on two-year US bonds, which are sensitive to expectations of rate hikes, along with 5-year bonds, soared to their highest level since March 2020. The returns on the 5 and 10 papers years, meanwhile, rose to six-week highs.

Meanwhile, while Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant continue to rise, disrupting travel and public services around the world, hopes remain of avoiding the economic damage posed by the strictest lockdowns.

On the other hand, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Monday the use of a third dose of the Pfizer (and BioNTech) covid-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old and reduced the time of all booster shots at 5 months from 6 months after the end of the initial vaccination program.

Oil prices also started 2022 with a rebound towards US $ 79 after falling in operations this morning after rumors that Opec + could be willing to agree to a new increase in oil production.

US WTI crude falls 0.53% to US $ 74.81 a barrel, while European Brent oil is falling 0.24% to US $ 77.59.

Opec and its allies are believed to accept increased crude production tomorrow, while the Omicron variant has brought in record counts of covid cases and clouded New Year’s festivities around the world, with more than 4,000 flights canceled. on Sunday.

“Infection rates are increasing globally, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector, among others, is suffering, but investor optimism is tangible,” Tamas Varga, of the oil broker PVM.

“Simply put, 2021 proved that the war against coronavirus is one that is winnable, although the road to victory is paved with unexpected twists and turns,” he added.

On the other hand, many U.S. schools that would normally welcome students to classrooms on Monday are pushing back their start dates, scrambling to test students and teachers, and preparing, as a last resort, to return to school. remote learning, as record cases of covid-19 are skyrocketing in the country.

Oil gained something from a blackout in Libya. Oil production will be reduced by 200,000 barrels per day for a week due to pipeline maintenance.

Last year, Brent rose 50%, driven by the global recovery from the covid-19 pandemic and OPEC + supply cuts, even as infections reached record levels worldwide.

“Prices of crude oil and petroleum products should benefit as demand for oil moves above 2019 levels,” said a report by UBS analysts, including Giovanni Staunovo. “We expect Brent to rise to a range of $ 80 to $ 90 in 2022.”