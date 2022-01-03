Dominican rapper Saymol Fyly is arrested for sexual exploitation

The Spanish police detained the rapper Saymol Fyly and 36 other people, the majority of Dominican nationality, for the sexual exploitation of ten minors, who were also forced to consume and distribute narcotic substances.

The arrested singer has more than 150,000 subscribers on the YouTube video channel, police sources informed EFE on Monday.

Another detainee is a 65-year-old Ecuadorian man who is accused of killing another with a punch on August 12, 2021 in the capital of Spain.

The victims are protected by the regional government of Madrid and the investigation began last April, when the agents discovered that a minor was regularly escaping from the center where she resided.

During his absences, he had sexual relations with people of legal age in exchange for money or narcotic substances.

Other companions of this minor also ran away with the same objective.

The gang members contacted them on social media, earned their trust, and subsequently used them to offer sexual services to clients they supplied drugs to.

In some cases, they were forced to distribute the substances themselves on scooters and, after delivery, they were sexually assaulted by the users themselves.

One of the minors remained for three days locked in a room of a house dedicated to drug trafficking in a neighborhood in the south of Madrid, where she was forced to prostitute herself.

In a moment of carelessness, the victim managed to flee and ask for help in a commercial establishment, from where the Police were notified.

The security forces identified all those involved, three women among them, and carried out an operation to arrest them at the end of last year with about 150 agents.

The Police have seized narcotic substances, a firearm, a machete, money and computer equipment.

The suspects are accused of the crimes of sexual assault, prostitution of minors, possession of child pornography, illegal detention and crime against public health.