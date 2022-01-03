Don’t Look Above: what happened to Jennifer Lawrence in the recording – People – Culture

‘Don’t look up’ has become one of the most viewed movies of the month on the Netflix streaming platform. At least in Colombia, the director’s tape Adam McKay It has been positioned within the ‘top 10’ since its premiere, just a couple of weeks ago.

And, in addition to political criticism and the apocalyptic plot, the film has a cast of Hollywood superstars who carry a few Oscars and Golden Globes behind their backs. Among them are Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

However, not everything that revolves around production is ‘rosy’.

At a press conference, Jennifer Lawrence gave some statements that caught the attention of the public and her co-stars. They, although they already knew about the situation, did not expect that the actress, 31 years old, divulge it.

Worst day of his life

The artist, who in the film plays the astronomerto ‘Kate Dibiasky’, He stated that the first day of filming he went through the worst moments of his life.

While he said it in a metaphorical way, he explained the shame he felt when director McKay asked him to memorize a part of the song ‘Aint Nuthing da F’ With ‘, by the Hip Hop group Wu Tang Clan, to rap her in front of the whole set.

“Something happened with the coronavirus, so that ended up being my first scene” Lawrence explained at a press conference.

(You may be interested in: Rifkin’s Festival: A Wrong Woody Allen Romance).

Jennifer Lwrence and Leonardo Di Caprio in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’.

“It was creepy. I didn’t know anyone and I had to rap like the Wu-Tang Clan. It was awful. And then what appears in the movie is like, I don’t know, five seconds. I wish I had known before”He added.

At that precise moment McKay burst in to emphasize that “he had done a good job.”

Lawrence, with a sarcastic tone, replied: “(the director) still remembers all the words (…) he is still rapping the song.” The actress, known for her starring role in “The Hunger Games,” said she would probably do well in rap.

As if that were not enough, the artist also assured that in the first days of recordingn lost a tooth. That was already a superlative inconvenience, but things got worse: she was only able to go to the dentist when the whole movie was finished.

“Well, I lost a tooth at the beginning of the shoot (..) And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the film, so I had to shoot most of it without the tooth. That was my personal challenge ”, affirmed to the agency ‘AP’

(Also: These are the series that want to reign in 2022).

These statements went viral on social networks. Some netizens gave ‘a boost’ to the actress stating that behind each film there are some setbacks. These generally go unnoticed by the viewer, but they become an important part of the ‘story’ of the film.

‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of astronomers who come unless they make a glittering discovery: they detect a meteorite which is about to collide with Earth. The end of the world, then, acquires political, journalistic and social overtones.

The world may basically end before it explodes.

More news

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: how much did Keanu Reeves charge for the movie?

‘The Matrix’ is now experiencing a controversy, but it really changed the cinema

These are the five most anticipated series of 2022

Cinema in 2021: lights and shadows of a half recovery

The powerful legacy of film and TV director Jean Marc-Vallée

Trends THE WEATHER