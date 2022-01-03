Elected Dominicans take office in NY

Six councilors, a district president, and a official is the sum of dominicans who are part of the new authorities of New York, and that they took office on the first day of the year 2022, with him Mayor Eric Adams.

Is about Antonio Reynoso, President county of Brooklyn, the largest in the city; Ydanis Rodriguez, appointed as head of the Department of Transportation, And six councilors: Christopher Mars, Pierina sanchez, Oswald felix, Carmen de la Rosa, Shaun Abreu, Y Amanda Farias.

“It is a great moment for our Dominican community in New York, and I know that each of these youths it will do a good job. We also expect more appointments from dominicans in the administration of Eric Adams“, said to Free Journal the congressman Adriano Espaillat.

The congressman said he was very optimistic about the honesty, capacity and vision of each of them, highlighting the case of Carmen de la Rosa, who has already served as assemblyman twice, and that of Oswald happy, who had already been elected as a councilor in 2020 in an extraordinary election.

“We have six spectacular young people and a president of the largest borough in the city which is Brooklyn, and a new transportation commissioner, so we are in for a great time. I think we are facing unprecedented pandemic and economic challenges.”Adriano EspaillatDominican Congressman“

For its part, Eric Adams, assumed as Mayor from New York, the city where more than a million dominicans, on January 1, assuming great challenges such as the increase in COVID-19 cases, and the return to classes in the midst of the contagious omicron variant, who has already assured that they will keep classrooms open.

“We want to be extremely clear. The safest place for our children is a school building. And we’re going to keep our schools open … “Adams said.

The new Mayor, who obtained broad support from the Dominican and Latino community in general during his political campaign for mayor, has also assured that he will work to combat the high levels of crime that exist in the city, and will create quality programs to avoid youths fall into crime.

“We can solve these problems and close the racial achievement gaps by greatly improving educational options for parents and students so that every child receives a quality education designed for them,” Adams said in one of his first speeches after taking control of the city.