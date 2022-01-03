Exciting meeting between an NHL assistant and the medical student who detected cancer in the middle of the game

The attendee Brian ‘Red’ Hamilton was in the middle of a game of the Vancouver Canucks against the Seattle Kraken in the American Ice Hockey League the October 23 when a young medical student told her that the lunar that he had on the back of his neck could be a malignant melanoma.

Two months later, Brian “Red” Hamilton He searched social networks for the woman who saved his life to find her and thank her. For the heroic act of Nadia popvici, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks have teamed up to present the young woman with a scholarship from $ 10,000. The gesture was rewarded during the game last Saturday.

A message written on a mobile saved the life of the assistant

The attendee of the Canucks was hanging around the bench cleaning iPads and gloves. Hamilton turned around and saw Nadia Popvici, a future medical student who he was holding his phone against the glass with the warning message. Red Hamilton read the message, she nodded to the young woman and turned to continue her work.

The assistant paid attention to the young woman and went to have a mole biopsy. He discovered that it was indeed a stage 2 malignant melanoma. This means that the Cancer It was presented only in the outer layer of your skin and it had not yet penetrated the inner layer. Thanks to the student’s notice, now Hamilton you can thank her, “she extended my life, she saved my life,” commented the assistant during Saturday’s NHL game.

Infinite thanks

“She didn’t get me out of a burning car like the great stories do, but she did get me out of a slow fire. The words that came out of the doctor’s mouth were: if I ignored that for four or five years, not be here. I didn’t know what It was there. She pointed it out. The way she saw it puzzles me. It wasn’t very big. I wear a jacket, I wear a radio on the back of my jacket. She was a hero. ” Hamilton claimed.

To find his heroine, Hamilton posted on the account of Twitter from Canucks a letter. The post completed its goal and both could meet again during the game last Saturday.

“I want everyone to know that this is not about me,” Hamilton wrote in the letter. “This is an amazing person who takes the time to notice something worrisome and then finds a way to point it out during the chaos of a hockey game.”