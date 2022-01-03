Expansion Clubs await requirements to seek promotion in Liga MX

Although el last December 7, after the assembly of owners of the first division, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, advertisement that he tocensus could be opened for the 2023-2024 season If the clubs in the Expansion League met certain requirements, this issue is considered unfair and continues to generate uncertainty among the owners of teams in this division, since what each team does is not enough, it depends on the others.

Arriola announced that in addition to the economic and infrastructure conditions that clubs have to meet, at least four teams must be certified to open the promotion, which was eliminated after the 2020-2021 campaign.

For some, like owner from Miners from Zacatecas Eduardo Lopez, measures imposed by Liga MX they are unfair. “Totally (unfair), and if we go back to see world football these requirements should not exist, but we enter a world where we knew what we were up against and our task is to fulfill them”, He said in an interview for Mediotiempo.

“From the beginning we talked about it and tried to find certainty and we talked with people from the Federation and we were aware of what we had and what we didn’t. Hopefully we can support each other between the clubs for the benefit of the league because two or three heads are better than one and we must get together with the other clubs that intend to go up pTo deal with the requirements ”.

And speaking of the requirements, Luis Miguel Salvador, President of Venados of Mérida and Emilio Escalante owner of the Atlante, they commented that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Liga MX They have not yet received the clauses that they have to comply with in order to seek certification, which will be under the scrutiny of a new committee that created Liga MX.

“It is good news, but we will have to see what the fine print says because a Certification Committee will be formed. They will be the ones define which teams can be certified, but for this they will send us the charge book. That the requirements are clear and that they are not like letters to Santa Claus, unreal and difficult things to fulfill, I wish it was a rise and fall like in other parts of the world”Said Luis Miguel Salvador.

“We still don’t know what the requirements are, We are still waiting for the Liga MX to arrive”Added Emilio Escalante, owner of the Iron Colts, current champion of the Expansion League.

“Order will be generated”

Although they don’t have the details yet, the Sports Director from Maroons of sound, Pedro Beltran said that the certification mode announced by the Mexican Soccer Federation it’s good as gwill have administrative and economic order in Expansión clubs, who seek not only to rise, but to stay in the First Division.

“The certification process that the Federation has imposed is very important because that it will generate order and all the foundations in the part of the administration; that is very important for which we aspire be in Liga MX and that the moment we are in it we can have better management and sustainability”, He pointed.

In addition, it considered that, if competition under the new expansion format has been high, with the opening of ascent to Liga MX, cthe competition between the 17 clubs will take place that so far make up the division.

“The competition is very high and if it goes back to openedr that window (the ascent) it will get even higher. If we dare to enter football, it was to reach the First Division and be successful in each of the tasks in which we enter and football will not be the exception, “he added.

In the assembly of owners of April 2020 and amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Liga MX and the FMF announced the elimination of promotion for the next five years, the disappearance of the Promotion League and the creation of the Expansion League, which seeks that the teams improve and have an administrative and economic order to seek promotion to the maximum circuit.