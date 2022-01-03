FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Vaccine for Children 12 Years and Older

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters as it grapples with the omicron surge, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized additional Pfizer injections for children as young as 12 years.

Boosters are already recommended for everyone 16 years of age and older, and federal regulators decided today that they are also guaranteed for people 12 to 15 years old once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the measure, which occurs when classes resume after the holidays, is not the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for younger teens. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to speak later this week.

The FDA also said that all people over the age of 12 eligible for a booster can receive one as soon as five months after their last dose instead of six months.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious diseases caused by any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging all eligible individuals to receive a booster dose to have the best chance of avoiding milder infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.

Children tend to suffer from less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But children’s hospitalizations are on the rise during the omicron wave, most of them unvaccinated.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children over 5 years of age. About 13.5 million young people ages 12 to 17, just over half that age group, have received two Pfizer injections, according to the CDC.

For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the reinforcement age limit raised doubts.

Older teens, ages 16 and 17, became eligible for boosters in early December. But the original vaccines were opened for the youngest teens, ages 12-15, in May. That means the first in line in the spring, potentially millions, have been as many months after their last dose as slightly older teens.

As for even younger children, doses for children ages 5 to 11 were released more recently, in November, and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children this young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after the second. That is the same time of the third dose that is already recommended for immunosuppressed adolescents and adults.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children under 5 years of age.