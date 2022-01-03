Flights canceled due to the coronavirus: this is the situation in New York and New Jersey | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

of Monday. shortly we take alook at song and where does it arrivesnow, but for nowwe continue with you, ctor.factor: chaos continues inair travel. Due to thestaff shortage in ourregon hundred are still stranded inthe airports already waitingto reach their destinations. youwe go live with filipo whoyou are at the airportto tell us how hot is thesituation that occurs there.Philip: Good afternoon. yeardid not get worse for manyTravellers. today sunday has beena Sunday of chaos. both theskies like airports andin our area has not beenexception. here in theairport have been canceled75 flights today. Yeslet’s go to kennedy airport95 and in new jersey haveregistered 125 flightscanceled. this is added to thepís, but I want to teach you.these the situation in thismoment when it’s 6:02minutes. no next time ismany flights canceled.at 6 to Miami,Charlotte, Chicago. actuallythe variantomicron has hitvery stronglyairline crewsthroughout the entire country,but to that are added theweather conditions. aboutall in the center of the country and inthe east coast of the statesunited and obviously also thehigh flow of the traveler byDecember’s holidays. innothing is actually expectedthey kept waiting because I don’t knowwait for the situation to becan solve that fast.tonight in the emission ofour newscasts we arepreparing something very important.what to do if your flightIt has been canceled ? there are goodnews because passengers