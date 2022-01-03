Flights to Cuba from Turkey? This is the january calendar

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated through its social networks the flight calendar of all the international companies that will be connecting with the island in this month of January 2022. One of them was Turkish Airlines, which will maintain its flights as up to now between Istanbul and Havana.

Until now, Turkish Airlines will continue to operate every Monday and Friday of the current month, always from Istanbul International Airport, which receives more than 150 million passengers a year. Despite the health crisis, Turkish has continued to make these connections with Cuba.

What is the price of these flights? According to Web page of the Turkish company, direct flights departing from Havana at 9:15 in the morning and arriving in Istanbul, after 10 in the morning the next day, of just over 16 hours, plus a return, of little more of thirteen hours, it is about 46 thousand Turkish liras, about 3500 dollars, according to the current international exchange rate.

The airline explains on its official page that they currently fly to more than 200 destinations in safe connections, which have hygiene measures. “Discover new places, visit loved ones and enjoy flexible rights if your plans change,” they explain. On flights to Cuba, there are also stopover options with an airline change, on routes that extend to more than 30 hours of travel, which is usually very strenuous for anyone.

MEASURES TO ENTER TURKEY

According to Turkish itself, there are restrictions in force since last November 27, especially for travelers from African countries. For example flights from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe are suspended until further notice. Passengers who have been in these countries in the last 14 days and plan to enter Turkey from another country could board with PCR negative.

Also passengers departing from Brazil, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan must submit a PCR test with a negative result no later than 72 hours before arrival in Turkey.

Travelers from Cuba must show a complete vaccination card with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or instead, if not, a negative PCR, 72 hours before arrival in Turkey. Likewise, a quick test can be presented 48 hours in advance. Passengers can also be subjected to a PCR test using the sampling method at points of arrival in Turkey.

